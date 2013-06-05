EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Robert Kalff as a managing director for its ultra high net worth private banking team in the UK. Kalff joins from Deutsche Bank in London, where he was head of the private wealth management and corporate finance partnership team.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management business of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp appointed Shannon Kennedy as regional president for Orange and San Diego counties in Southern California.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage firm hired a veteran team of advisers from UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas group to open a new office in Florida.
NOMURA
The investment bank appointed Simeon Siegel as a senior analyst covering specialty retail companies in the firm's U.S. equity research department. Siegel joins in late June from J.P. Morgan.
MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK
The investment banking subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group named Executive Officer Andrew Dewing as general manager of its U.S. corporate finance division.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.