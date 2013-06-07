EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group named Paul de Leusse and Jacques Prost as deputy chief executives.
BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The insurance and reinsurance provider appointed Peter Jenkins and John Lentaigne as co-heads of political & credit risk. Jenkins joins from Beazley Plc, where he was senior underwriter, political, terrorism & credit risk, while Lentaigne was previously with AXIS Speciality as vice president, capital risk solutions.
STATE STREET CORP
The No. 2 global custody bank named Michael Bell as its chief financial officer. Bell will assume the role in August following the retirement of Edward Resch.
State Street also appointed Bell as executive vice-president and a member of its management committee. Bell was most recently finance chief of Manulife Financial Corp.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The broker-dealer has hired the global chief risk officer from Morgan Stanley's wealth division at a time when it comes under increased scrutiny over its ability to supervise more than 13,000 independent stockbrokers.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.