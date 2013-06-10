EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Megan Gorman to the newly created role of senior director working with ultra high-net-worth wealth management clients in Northern California.
Gorman joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in February. Prior to that she served as vice-president, financial counseling, at Ayco Co, a Goldman Sachs company.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Staffan Lindfeldt as head of global emerging market equities and Isabelle Alexander as investment manager in the global emerging market equities team.
Lindfeldt joins from Handelsbanken Asset Management in Stockholm where he was chief portfolio manager for global emerging markets (GEM), while Alexander joins from Pictet Asset Management where she was a portfolio manager in the GEM team.
T. BAILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The Nottingham, UK-based firm appointed Peter Askew as a senior fund manager to work alongside Elliot Farley, co-managing the T. Bailey Growth Fund, T. Bailey Dynamic Cautious Managed Fund and T. Bailey Defensive Cautious Managed Fund.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.