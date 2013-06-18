June 18 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
The investment bank appointed Ian Gilday as head of
originations for collateralised loan obligations (CLO's) in the
EMEA region. Gilday is a former head of the company's EMEA
syndicate and leveraged capital markets. Littleton Glover will
replace Gilday at the EMEA leveraged finance origination team.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings Plc
appointed Kristen Foley as client advocate and senior
vice-president of property & casualty, Willis of Northern
California.
Foley previously held leadership roles with American
International Group, Marsh Risk & Insurance Services and
Royal & SunAlliance.
MILLENIUMASSOCIATES AG
The corporate finance advisory firm appointed Pierre Fischer
to its panel of senior advisers. Prior to this, Fischer was CEO
of Swiss private lender Banque Safdie.