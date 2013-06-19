June 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
3I GROUP PLC
The British buyout firm said David Whileman, partner and
managing director of the company's UK private equity operations,
and Tomas Ekman, head of its private equity operations in the
Nordic region, have quit the company.
3i also announced the appointment of Fredrik Karlsson and
Mattias Eklund as co-heads of the Nordic team from July 1.
BNY MELLON CORP
The investment management company appointed Michael Chan as
head of asset servicing for the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to
this, Chan was managing director and head of sales for the
company's asset servicing business in Asia.
INCAPITAL
The underwriter and distributor of fixed income and other
financial products hired Patrick Dwyer as vice-president,
national sales manager for the Wire and Regional Business
Development Channel. It also named Chris Solodyna as manager of
business development consultants.
Solodyna and Dwyer will be based out of the firm's Boca
Raton, Florida, office.