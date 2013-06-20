June 20 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
The credit card company named Jeffrey Campbell as its chief
financial officer, replacing Daniel Henry, who will retire later
this year. Campbell, 52, was most recently executive
vice-president and CFO of healthcare services provider McKesson
Corp.
Campbell will join American Express next month as executive
vice president, finance. He will assume CFO duties in early
August after the company completes its financial filings for the
second quarter.
BANK HAPOALIM BM
Israel's largest lender nominated Yadin Antebi as chief
financial officer to replace Raz Oz, who quit the company. Prior
to this, Antebi was chief executive of DS Investment House. The
appointment needs to be approved by the Bank of Israel.
BNY MELLON CORP
The investment management company appointed Robert Kung as
country executive for its operations in China. Kung will replace
Sunny Sen who will return to the company's headquarters in New
York to work with Asian clients in the United States.
SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP
The asset management company appointed Natasha Landell-Mills
as head of ESG research. Natasha joins Sarasin from USS
Investment management where she was a senior analyst.
EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC
The asset-based lender appointed Michael Chard as a
relationship manager in its office products team for the
Mountain States and Minnesota region. Prior to joining EverBank,
Chard was regional sales manager at GE Capital.