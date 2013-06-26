June 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The UK-based asset manager appointed Philip Anker as its global head of distribution.

Anker joins from hedge fund Paloma Partners where he was head of investor relations and business development.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of BMO Financial Group appointed David Porcelli as co-head of U.S. equities.

Porcelli joins from Barclays Capital's equities division where he was head of America's equity distribution.

CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company appointed David Merchant as chief investment officer of Canada Life Ltd and managing director of Canada Life Asset Management Ltd. Prior to this, Merchant was head of the company's securities business and was responsible for fixed income and equity platforms.

SKAGEN FUNDS

The asset management company appointed Lauren Juliff to its UK institutional client service team. Juliff, who joins the company from Schroder Investment Management, will be responsible for development of the company's UK institutional client base.