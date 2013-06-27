(Corrects David Marchant's name in the first item. It was earlier written 'Merchant')

June 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company appointed David Marchant as chief investment officer of Canada Life Ltd and managing director of Canada Life Asset Management Ltd. Prior to this, Marchant was head of the company's securities business and was responsible for fixed income and equity platforms.

SKAGEN FUNDS

The asset management company appointed Lauren Juliff to its UK institutional client service team. Juliff, who joins the company from Schroder Investment Management, will be responsible for development of the company's UK institutional client base. (Compiled by Rohit Tirumala Kumara in Bangalore)