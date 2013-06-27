(Corrects David Marchant's name in the first item. It was
earlier written 'Merchant')
June 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company appointed David Marchant as
chief investment officer of Canada Life Ltd and managing
director of Canada Life Asset Management Ltd. Prior to this,
Marchant was head of the company's securities business and was
responsible for fixed income and equity platforms.
SKAGEN FUNDS
The asset management company appointed Lauren Juliff to its
UK institutional client service team. Juliff, who joins the
company from Schroder Investment Management, will be responsible
for development of the company's UK institutional client base.
(Compiled by Rohit Tirumala Kumara in Bangalore)