BRIEF-Vinaland divests stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN
The investment bank appointed Karine Thierry-Wilkinson as senior banker for its private banking team in France. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Wilkinson was a private banker at Nueflize OBC, part of the ABN Amro group.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services provider appointed John Chang as country manager for Barclays Korea. Chang, who was head of equities in Korea, replaces Joe Shin.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Michael Barron, Marisa Facciolo and Kevin Leigh as senior directors for business development at its wealth management business. Barron was a director at ICC Capital Management, while Facciolo was a wealth strategist at Northern Trust. Leigh was working as an investment banker with Griffin Financial Group.
* Calpers says supports PPL Corp's shareowner proposal regarding climate change policy and reporting - sec filing