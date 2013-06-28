BRIEF-Numis says H1 income to be moderately lower in 2017 vs 2016
* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues
June 28 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The Amsterdam-based insurance and reinsurance company appointed Joy Ferneyhough to a newly created role of director of strategy and corporate development.
Ferneyhough joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank where she was head of insurance equity research.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Don Robertson as chief executive officer for Canada. Robertson was earlier head of the bank's Canadian natural resources advisory team.
* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues
* Says it sold Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen as planned on Jan. 26
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets