NUMERIX
The cross-asset analytics provider promoted John Peck to
managing director of Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Peck joined Numerix in 2010. He has, since then,
strenghtened the company's client base and partner network
throughout the region, the company said.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The global custody provider hired Giorgio Cocini to lead the
coverage for a number of key financial institutions accounts
across Southern Europe. He will also become the head of European
Asset Management Investment Banking and will be based in London.
Giorgio is joining BofA Merrill from Goldman Sachs, where he
was a managing director.
EXOTIX
The investment bank appointed emerging and frontier markets
specialist Philip Southwell as chief executive. Philip succeeds
Matt Wreford, who will remain on the company's board. Philip,
45, has held a series of leadership roles at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and EFG-Hermes.
COMMONFUND CAPITAL
The unit of investment firm Commonfund that focuses on
private equity, venture capital and natural resources, promoted
Donald Pascal to president. He succeeds Susan Carter, who will
remain chief executive officer.
VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS
U.S. middle-market private equity firm named Norman Alpert
and Robert Rosner co-presidents of the firm, effective
immediately. Alpert, 54, and Rosner, 53, are both managing
directors and among the founding partners of Vestar Capital.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm appointed Duco Sickinghe to its
Benelux Advisory Board and TMT Advisory Board. Sickinghe will
assume both roles on 1 September 2013. Sickinghe, a Dutch
national, was most recently the chief executive officer of
Telenet, a provider of cable broadband services in Belgium.
AMUNDI
Amundi has recruited Nicholas Melhuish as Head of Global
Equity who will be based in its London branch. Nicholas's
mandate will be to develop Amundi's global equity management
expertise leveraging both the current investment strategies and
driving innovation.