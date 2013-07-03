July 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German banker appointed Susan Skerritt as regional head Americas for its global transaction banking division.

Skerrit joins from BNY Mellon where she most recently served as executive vice president and global head of business strategy and market solutions, treasury services.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment management and investment services company has appointed Albert Yeh as Managing Director. Based in Hong Kong, Yeh reports into Jane Caire, Head of Strategy & Development, Product & Marketing for BNY Mellon's Asia-Pacific (APAC) investment management business. Yeh has over 20 years of financial services experience and joins BNY Mellon from BlackRock.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The asset management division of the company has appointed Matt LeBlanc as Chief Investment Officer for OECD Infrastructure Equity at J.P. Morgan Asset Management - Global Real Assets. LeBlanc will be responsible for identifying and executing investments for the company. LeBlanc will report to Paul Ryan, CEO of OECD Infrastructure Equity and Debt, and will be based in New York.

LLOYDS BANK PLC

The bank has appointed Alice Beavan as Head of eCommerce - Credit Products, based in London. Starting her new role in August, she will report into Juan Blasco, Head of Credit Products, and join the Credit Products management team at the bank. Beavan joins from Royal Bank of Canada.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB

The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group appointed Frank Schönherr as Senior Country Officer for Germany and Austria. Frank Schönherr joins Crédit Agricole CIB from Mediobanca, Frankfurt where he was Country Head for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Prior to that, Frank Schönherr worked at IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG for more than 17 years in various positions.

SUFFOLK LIFE

The providers and administrators of specialist pension products have appointed Jane Ridgley as their new Operations Director. Jane joins from her previous role as Product Director at L&G's Workplace Pensions division. Jane brings 25 years' experience working closely with financial advisers and their clients.