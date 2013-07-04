July 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The research division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired
Shusuke Yamada as chief Japan FX strategist on July 1, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters. A spokesman at the bank
confirmed the move. Yamada, who joined from PIMCO Japan Ltd,
reports to Eiichi Katayama, head of Japan Research and Adarsh
Sinha, head of Asia Pacific G10 FX strategy.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management division of Bank of New York
Mellon Corp appointed Mark Speciale as the head
institutional distribution for Asia-Pacific.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada ,
said on Wednesday it hired a team of advisers from Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its footprint in New
Jersey.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank appointed Glenn Maguire as chief economist
responsible for economic research in South and South-East Asia
and the Pacific. Maguire joins the ANZ from Société Générale.
VIEWPOINT FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The holding company for ViewPoint Bank, N.A, said on
Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Pathie Mckee will resign,
effective July 31.
KCG HOLDINGS INC
The firm said on Wednesday Tom Joyce resigned from his role
as executive chairman of the board of directors.