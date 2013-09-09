Sept 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The UK lender appointed Joachim von Schorlemer as new head for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, effective Sept. 15. He will replace Ingrid Hengster, who will become board member at German state bank KfW in April 2014. Schorlemer has acted as country head of BNP Paribas, but left the French bank in 2012 over differences on corporate strategy.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Graeme Pearson as managing director and head of European equity research. Pearson was recently head of EMEA equity research at Nomura International.

MERCER

The wholly owned unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc appointed Deb Clarke as global head of investment research. Clarke joined Mercer in 2005 and most recently has been global leader of Mercer's Equity Boutique, a unit within its investment business.

AMP CAPITAL

The asset manager named Judy Saunders as an adviser to its UK business. She was the former chief investment officer of West Midlands Pensions Fund.

Saunders will advise on investment strategies and business development activities within the UK institutional market.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Barrie Duerden to lead its wealth management business in Guernsey. Duerden joins from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Guernsey, where he was the head of investment policy.

MAYFAIR CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK property fund manager named Frances Ketteringham as director of research and investment strategy. Ketteringham was previously an associate director at Jones Lang LaSalle.

STORMHARBOUR

The investment banking boutique appointed Massimo Araldi as managing director and Nicoletta Zappatini as principal and managing director in London to lead a team dedicated to the Italian market. Araldi joins StormHarbour from Deutsche Bank and Zappatini joins from Credit Agricole.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager appointed Jonathan Crowther as head of UK liability-driven investment team. He joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where he oversaw the delivery of advanced risk management and hedging solutions to UK pension schemes.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank said Bert Lacativo joined the company to establish a forensic services practice as an extension of the financial advisory services business. Lacativo joins from Mesirow Financial Consulting.