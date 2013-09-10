Sept 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The investment bank said it hired former Morgan Stanley investment banker Ryan Moss as a partner to provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the natural resources sector.

CLEARXCHANGE

The money transfer service that is jointly run by Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase named Michael Kennedy as its chief executive. Kennedy co-founded clearXchange and served as its chairman while working as executive vice president and head of innovation and payments strategy at Wells Fargo Bank.

CREDIT SUISSE

David Tait has been appointed head of global foreign exchange (GFX) and short-term interest rate trading (STIRT), a Credit Suisse spokesperson said. David replaces Todd Sandoz, who is leaving the bank to pursue an external opportunity. Tait was previously the global head of FX trading. David joined Credit Suisse in January 2012 from UBS Investment Bank where he was global head of macro trading.

HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC

The investment firm appointed Olav Koenig as managing director and head of sales and client service for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for its subsidiary HarbourVest Partners (U.K.) Ltd. Koenig joins from Eaton Partners, where he was a partner and head of Europe.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC

The bank said it named Christina Maier as chief financial officer, effective Oct.1. Maier will replace William Gray.