Sept 11
BAIN & CO
The business consulting firm appointed Paul Meehan as its
new regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA). He was the regional managing director of Asia
Pacific for Bain. Dale Cottrell replaces Meehan.
SKAGEN FUNDS
The Scandinavian fund management company appointed Hilde
Jenssen as portfolio manager for Skagen Kon-Tiki team. Jenssen
joins from U.S.-based Skyview Investment Advisors, where she was
a partner and portfolio manager.
EVANSTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment adviser appointed Peter Hecht as
vice-president, senior investment strategist. Hecht will lead
the company's topical investment research. He was earlier a
senior investment strategist at Allstate Investments.
POLYGON GLOBAL PARTNERS
The private investment firm hired Doug Ross as the head of
North American business development. In this new position, Ross
will focus on marketing Polygon's hedge fund products. Ross has
held similar positions at Field Street Capital and Normandy
Hill, the company said. He will be based in New York.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
PWC US appointed Henry Essert as managing director of its
actuarial and insurance management solutions practice. Essert
will lead the insurance risk practice at the company. Prior to
this, he was managing director at BlackRock.