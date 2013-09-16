Sept 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has named R. Martin Chavez to become its new chief information officer when current CIO Steven Scopellite, a 28-year veteran of its technology group, retires at year-end, according to internal memos.

DANSKE BANK A/S

Denmark's biggest lender ousted Chief Executive Eivind Kolding after the bank's profit did not grow in his one-and-a-half year tenure and its new advertising campaign widely criticized. Chavez is co-chief operating officer of the Wall Street bank's equities business.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

James Leigh-Pemberton, chief executive of Credit Suisse's British arm, will be appointed the new head of UK Financial Investments on Monday, according to a Credit Suisse internal memo seen by Reuters.

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

Southeast Asia's biggest bank said it hired Jerry Tse from Macquarie as the chief executive of its investment banking unit, DBS Asia Capital. Tse, who will be based in Hong Kong, will succeed Stephen Ho as CEO of DBS Asia Capital in November.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

The online trading services provider named Jason Emerson as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1. The company said interim CFO Daryl Carlough will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed Alex Buerge as head of investments and managing director for its separately managed accounts business, which is expected to launch by the end of the year. Buerge will be based in Hong Kong and will report to A.J. Harper, president and CEO of BNY Mellon's Asia-Pacific managed accounts business.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The asset management company, which specializes in fixed income and alternative investments, said it appointed Richard Blake as director of sales - alternatives with immediate effect. Based in London, Blake will focus on building BlueBay's alternative investments business, which is the division handling investments in assets other than stocks, bonds and cash.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The fund manager appointed Keith Rumbelow as head of sales. Rumbelow was the head of UK sales at Swiss & Global Asset Management.

HARMONIC CAPITAL INC

The U.S. affiliate of UK-based quantitative hedge fund manager Harmonic Capital Partners LLP, appointed Robert Fitzpatrick as managing director of North American distribution.

MATTHEWS ASIA

The investment firm, which focuses solely on Asia, appointed Simon Dale as senior vice president and head of European business development, based in London. Dale will be responsible for directing the company's business development and client service activities in the UK and Europe.

FROSTROW CAPITAL

The independent investment trust group appointed David Harris as marketing manager. Harris joined from Morgan Stanley, where he held associate positions in the foreign exchange corporate sales team and senior relationship management division.