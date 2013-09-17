Sept 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The company appointed Antoine Massoud as a senior banker in its Middle East private banking team. Massoud was previously a private banker at Goldman Sachs Bank AG in Geneva, where he focused on ultra high net worth clients in the Middle East.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, a division of Deutsche Bank, named Juan Landazabal as global head of fixed income trading. He joins from Fidelity International. It also appointed Matt Montana as head of equity trading, the Americas. Montana joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Kathleen Hughes as head of institutional business for Europe. Hughes is now global head of liquidity sales in the company. She will continue in that role.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager named Carlo Gozzi as wealth management consultant in its Private Client Reserve unit.

GELLER & COMPANY

The financial adviser appointed Joe Calabrese as chief executive for Geller Family Office Services LLC, the company's wealth advisory business.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The North American unit of the insurance company named Vicki Carter as manager of Willis Personal Lines Practice, the company's personal insurance and risk solution services business. Willis also named Teri Robinson as personal risk adviser at the unit. Robinson joins from Wells Fargo Insurance Service.

UNIGESTION

The boutique institutional asset manager named Jussi Louekoski as director, institutional clients for the Nordic region. Louekoski joins from Capital Dynamics where he was head of sales for Northern Europe.

ALTIUS ASSOCIATES LTD

The company appointed Peter Pfister as a partner and head of Asia Pacific. Pfister, who will be based in Singapore, joins Altius from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of its Asia Pacific private equity business for seven years.