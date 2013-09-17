BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sept 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The company appointed Antoine Massoud as a senior banker in its Middle East private banking team. Massoud was previously a private banker at Goldman Sachs Bank AG in Geneva, where he focused on ultra high net worth clients in the Middle East.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, a division of Deutsche Bank, named Juan Landazabal as global head of fixed income trading. He joins from Fidelity International. It also appointed Matt Montana as head of equity trading, the Americas. Montana joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Kathleen Hughes as head of institutional business for Europe. Hughes is now global head of liquidity sales in the company. She will continue in that role.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager named Carlo Gozzi as wealth management consultant in its Private Client Reserve unit.
GELLER & COMPANY
The financial adviser appointed Joe Calabrese as chief executive for Geller Family Office Services LLC, the company's wealth advisory business.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The North American unit of the insurance company named Vicki Carter as manager of Willis Personal Lines Practice, the company's personal insurance and risk solution services business. Willis also named Teri Robinson as personal risk adviser at the unit. Robinson joins from Wells Fargo Insurance Service.
UNIGESTION
The boutique institutional asset manager named Jussi Louekoski as director, institutional clients for the Nordic region. Louekoski joins from Capital Dynamics where he was head of sales for Northern Europe.
ALTIUS ASSOCIATES LTD
The company appointed Peter Pfister as a partner and head of Asia Pacific. Pfister, who will be based in Singapore, joins Altius from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of its Asia Pacific private equity business for seven years.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.