Oct 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc named Chris Albert as head of wealth planning for its UK business, a newly created role. Chris has been head of wealth advisory for Canaccord Genuity Wealth's 360° Service since 2011, and he will continue in that role.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The UK-based financial services firm, a unit of UBS AG , appointed Vinay Bedi executive director at its Newcastle branch.

Bedi most recently served in the asset management division of UK-based investment management firm Brewin Dolphin Plc.

INVESTCORP BANK BSC

The Bahrain-based investment management firm's New York-based hedge fund group appointed Lionel Erdely as head of hedge funds and chief investment officer of the company.

Erdely joins from Lyxor Asset Management, a unit of Societe Generale Group, where he served as chief executive since 2009.

SUMI TRUST

The international arm of Japan's largest asset manager, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, appointed Hiroki Moritani and Shin Sawada as directors of the international sales team based in London.

INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

The Australia-based investment fund management firm appointed Rich Randall as executive director of debt investments, North America, in the company's New York office, effective Nov. 4.

Most recently, Randall served as managing director/head of project finance group at the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc in Stamford and New York.

BDO LLP

The UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm appointed Stuart Deacon as restructuring M&A partner within its business restructuring team. Deacon most recently led Ernst & Young's national distressed and accelerated M&A network.