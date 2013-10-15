Oct 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Pedro Gil as EMEA equity strategist, based in London.

Gil was the lead publishing analyst covering the European food manufacturing and home personal care industries at Santander Global Banking & Markets, a unit of Spain-based commercial bank Banco Santander SA.

HENDERSON GROUP

The Anglo Australian asset manager recruited a new chief investment officer, Rob Gambi, one of its own former senior managers who returns from UBS's asset management arm.

STATE STREET CORP

The Boston-based financial services holding company appointed José Almeida to its board of directors.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed Martin Zdravkov as assistant fund manager on its REaLM (Returns Enhancing and Liability Matching) Social Housing Fund. Zdravkov joins the firm from his own entrepreneurial consultancy, which provided debt funding advice to registered providers and green technology ventures.

INVESCO PERPETUAL

Investment company Invesco Perpetual's high-profile money manager, Neil Woodford, is to leave on April 29 to start his own business. He will be replaced by Mark Barnett as the firm's head of UK equities.