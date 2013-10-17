Oct 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORNINGSTAR INC
Stephane Biehler is joining the brokerage as chief financial
officer after completion of the merger between NYSE Euronext and
IntercontinentalExchange, targeted for Nov. 4. Biehler has
served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller for
NYSE Euronext since 2007.
BRITISH BUSINESS BANK
Britain named banker-turned-academic Ron Emerson the first
chairman of its new British Business Bank, a body designed to
support lending to small and medium-sized firms. Emerson left
the banking industry in 1996 after spells at Nomura, Standard
Chartered and Bank of America and has since
held academic and consulting roles. He will work as
non-executive chair of the board.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Switzerland-based financial services company hired Luo
Liuyi as managing director in its Private Banking Asia Pacific
business and a market leader for Greater China. Luo was a
managing director and head of ultra high net worth management
team at a Hong Kong-based unit of China International Capital
Corp Ltd.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The New York-based firm, which operates an electronic
trading platform for fixed-income securities, named Jane Chwick
to its board. Chwick has spent over 30 years at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, most recently as a partner and co-chief
operating officer of technology, and remains an advisory
director of the firm.
MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASIA
The unit of Morgan Stanley hired Ernest Chan as
managing director and head of managed products, Asia, according
to a memo seen by Reuters. Chan most recently served as managing
director and head of investment funds, sales and distribution at
UBS Private Bank Hong Kong, a unit of Swiss-based UBS AG
.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The unit of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
hired Chris Poe as the firm's head of brand and advertising. Poe
most recently served as an independent brand and communications
strategist in New York City.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The UK-based investment intelligence firm appointed equities
analyst Angus McPhail to its oil and gas team, based in London.
McPhail previously worked with bank and asset manager Investec
Plc as an analyst.
PYRAMIS GLOBAL ADVISORS
Pyramis Global Advisors, the institutional arm of Fidelity
Investments, said it has appointed Pam Holding as chief
investment officer, effective Jan. 1. Outgoing Chief Investment
Officer Young Chin, who will retire at the end of the year, has
been with Pyramid since its founding in 2006.