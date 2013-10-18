Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TALOS SECURITIES LTD

The online brokerage, which forms part of Paris-based financial services firm Societe Generale Group, appointed Alex Buffet as its chief executive officer. Buffet has served as director in charge of middle office and derivatives activities of Societe Generale Securities Services since July 2012.

The brokerage conducts business under the name Selftrade.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENT (SINGAPORE) LTD

The Singapore-based asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia named Gwee Siew Ping chief risk officer, based in Singapore, effective Oct. 21. Prudential Corp Asia is a unit of UK-based financial services firm Prudential Plc.

Ping joins from Schroders Investment Management, a unit of UK-based Schroders Plc, where she served as regional head of compliance and risk, Asia Pacific.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The unit of the multinational banking conglomerate Citigroup appointed Phillip Edwards as Director and Ultra High Net Worth Private Banker and Adam Gillam as VP and Ultra High Net Worth Private Banker to its team in Palm Beach, Florida. Prior to joining Citi, Edwards worked for JP Morgan Private Bank and Genspring Family Offices in Palm Beach Gardens. Gillam joins Citi from Wells Fargo in Palm Beach, where he was most recently a Vice President and Senior Private Banker.