Oct 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Lisa
Stuart as director of sales for UK and Ireland with immediate
effect. Lisa joins BlueBay from UK-based hedge fund management
firm BlueCrest.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Australia-based Macquarie
Group Ltd appointed Duncan Farr as head of financial
institutions sales for Europe, based in London. Farr joins from
Nomura Holdings Inc.
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LTD
The Australia-based financial services firm named Glenn
Toohey its chief financial officer.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The division of UK-based Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd,
which is a part of a unit of Sweden-based Svenska Handelsbanken
AB, appointed Guy Davies as head of charities,
effective Oct. 28. He was most recently the head of charities,
trusts and private clients at investment management firm
Evercore Pan-Asset.
NOVUS PARTNERS
The New York-based investment management firm appointed Joe
Peta as managing director in its San Francisco office. Peta most
recently worked with Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc as
executive director of equity trading.