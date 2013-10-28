Oct 28 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The London-based bank appointed David Fernandez as managing
director and head of fixed income, currencies and commodities
(FICC) research, Asia Pacific. Fernandez joins Barclays from
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ARAB BANKING CORP
The Bahrain-based bank named Khaled Kawan as its president
and chief executive, making the appointment permanent after he
was put in charge temporarily earlier this year. Kawan replaces
Hassan Ali Juma, who retired in July.
KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund has appointed a head
for its newly-created infrastructure arm, two sources familiar
with the matter said. Hakim Drissi-Kaitouni, previously a vice
president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London,
has joined as a managing director of Wren House Infrastructure
Management, a fully-owned unit of KIA, the sources said.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The UK-based fund management unit of Ameriprise Financial
Inc appointed Richard Vincent as head of wholesale
solutions, based in London. Vincent was previously proposition
director for investment advisory firm Skandia Investment Group,
a subsidiary of Old Mutual Plc.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management unit of Marsh &
McLennan Co Inc appointed Manuel Lopez to establish its
newly-created global surety bank syndication desk. Lopez
previously worked with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG.