Oct 30 The following financial services industry
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The unit of financial services group Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc appointed Cissy Hon as head of trade product
management, North Asia, and head of supply chain finance, Asia.
Hon worked most recently with BNP Paribas SA in Hong
Kong, where she was head of global trade solutions for local
companies and structured finance.
KCG HOLDINGS INC
The U.S. financial services firm appointed Charles Haldeman
as non-executive chairman of the board, effective Nov. 1.
Haldeman has earlier served as chief executive of the Federal
Home Loan Mortgage Corp, better known as Freddie Mac.
MERCER
The financial services consulting unit of Marsh & McLennan
Companies, appointed Steven Seow as head of wealth
management in Asia, based in Singapore. Prior to joining Mercer,
Seow served as director of banking and wealth management at
Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The commercial real estate services unit of FirstService
Corp named Richard Divall as head of cross border
capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Divall was
previously with the firm's central London investment team.