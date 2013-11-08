New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
** RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company has appointed Jim Bunn as co-head of its investment banking practice, effective Jan. 1. Bunn is currently the co-head of the company's Technology Services Investment Banking Group.
** UBS AG
The company's Wealth Management Americas unit said on Thursday that it had hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch for its Private Wealth Management office in Los Angeles.
Scott Harries, who managed $500 million in client assets and liabilities at Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group, joined UBS on Oct. 29 and reports to Todd Locicero.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The company said on Thursday that it appointed Kim Hammonds as chief information officer and global co-head of group technology and operations. Hammonds, who was most recently chief information officer at Boeing Co, will join Deutsche Bank on Nov. 25.
** PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The global multi-asset class manager said on Thursday that it appointed Joseph Tang as chief investment officer in Taiwan, with immediate effect.
