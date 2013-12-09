Dec 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank created a new senior position to govern compliance and risk management throughout the group and named a top McKinsey consultant to fill it, less than a week after EU officials fined Deutsche and other banks for rigging interest rates. Deutsche Bank named 43-year-old Thomas Poppensieker as head of a new effort to tighten controls at Germany's flagship lender, reporting directly to co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC

Jupiter's long-serving chief executive Edward Bonham Carter is stepping down to make way for a new guard charged with accelerating sales and international expansion at the UK-focused investment firm.

He will be replaced by Distribution and Strategy Director Maarten Slendebroek on March 17. Bonham Carter will take up a role as vice chairman, responsible for "engaging with key stakeholders", and will report to Slendebroek.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The international investment intelligence company said it hired Will Manuel to expand its presence in Israel. Manuel comes from HSBC, where he founded the equity research team for Israel-listed companies. Manuel will focus on stocks listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, particularly those in the healthcare and technology sectors.

ALTIUS HOLDINGS LTD

The parent company of private equity advisory and funds firm Altius Associates Ltd appointed Joseph Crumbling to its board. Crumbling is a vice president in T. Rowe Price Group Inc and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, a shareholder in Altius.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The equities and research arm of Macquarie Group said it appointed 10 new people to its sales, trading and research teams in London.

Poya Bozorgi has been appointed head of European equity finance. Bozorgi joins from Societe Generale. Katie Ramsey joins as vice president on the electronic trading desk. Ramsey was previously with Nomura. Julian Cook joins as a director on Macquarie Securities' U.S. equity sales desk. Cook joins from Morgan Stanley.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based independent investment manager said it appointed Philip Kay to the newly created role of Asia head. Kay, to be based in London, joined City Financial in 2012, before which he worked with Credit Suisse First Boston.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Mike Foster as managing director and global head of central bank sales.

Foster comes from Credit Suisse, where he was head of European Central Bank and official institution sales. Foster will be based in London.

U.S. BANCORP

US Bank Wealth Management said it named Benton Reichenau as head of wealth management product services. Reichenau joins from Ernst & Young's San Francisco office.

GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION

The global banking lobby group said it appointed David Strongin as an executive director. Strongin, currently a managing director, will take on the new role with immediate effect. Based in New York, Strongin will report to Chief Executive Simon Lewis.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The investment management company said it appointed Noel Luchena as sales director for institutional clients. He will be based in Zurich. Luchena joins from Credit Suisse, where he was a relationship manager for institutional clients.

MN UK

The European fiduciary manager said it appointed Christopher Dickins as senior risk and operations manager, based in London. Dickins joins MN from Key Capital & Lombard Street Research, where he was risk and operations manager.

KEY RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS

The UK-based investment adviser said it appointed Tony Kane as group marketing director. Kane joins from AJ Bell, where he was director of direct marketing and e-commerce.