Dec 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The Scottish bank's chief Ross McEwan faced a fresh
management headache on Wednesday as the surprise departure of
Finance Director Nathan Bostock created a senior vacancy at a
time the group attempts to navigate through a period of
upheaval.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON
The investment management company announced the expansion of
its global insurance asset management solutions business with
the appointment of Costas Komodromos as business head.
It also said Mark Whitford joined as the group's actuarial
investment strategist and fixed income group's Michael Materasso
has been appointed head of insurance investment solutions.
Previously Whitford was a director at Brookfield Investment
Management, and vice president at Conning Asset Management.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company has hired Thomas Ryan as
senior director for business development in BNY Mellon wealth
management's Seattle office.
Ryan joins the firm as part of a two-year recruiting
campaign announced by BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Larry
Hughes earlier in 2013. Before joining the firm in November,
Ryan was a financial adviser with UBS Financial Services.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management firm appointed
Duncan Goodwin as head of global resources. He joins Barings
from Martin Currie where he was lead manager on the
Martin Currie GF global resources fund since launch.
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC
The investment management company announced that its board
of directors has elected Mark Bartlett to be an independent
director of the company. Until retiring in 2012, Bartlett was a
partner at Ernst & Young LLP, serving as managing partner of the
firm's Baltimore office and senior client service partner for
the mid-Atlantic region.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese financial holding company said it appointed Guy
Hayward-Cole as the managing director of its EMEA investment
banking business, focusing on UK clients and the telecoms and
media and technology sectors in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Hayward-Cole joins Nomura from Oakley Capital, an asset
management and financial advisory business.