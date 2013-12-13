Dec 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The bank's Americas wealth management unit hired a financial adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for its San Diego office, the latest in a trend that began in late October. Courtney Liddy, who managed nearly $327 million in client assets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined UBS on Wednesday, UBS said.

RSA INSURANCE

The UK-based general insurance company's Chief Executive Simon Lee has quit after the insurer warned on profits for the third time in six weeks, prompting the chairman to initiate a review that could lead to a sale of part of the business.

RHB CAPITAL

Malaysia's fourth-biggest bank has appointed Khairussaleh Ramli, a former top manager at the Indonesian subsidiary of Malayan Banking, in a new position as group deputy managing director and chief executive of its commercial arm.