Dec 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The central bank responsible for the monetary system of the European Union and the euro currency had appointed Daniele Nouy to head the euro zone's new banking watchdog at the European Central Bank, in a step towards closer financial integration in the bloc.

Nouy will head the new institution being set up as part of a push for banking union which also requires a single mechanism to wind down non-viable banks to strengthen the financial system so it can weather potential future crises.

Nouy, who currently supervises France's banks and insurers, will start her new role on Jan. 1.

ZURICH INSURANCE SERVICES AG

Swiss Re finance chief George Quinn is to take on the same role at larger rival Zurich Insurance following the suicide in August of Zurich's CFO Pierre Wauthier.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The company said it promoted Bader Alamoudi as chief executive of its Saudi Arabian business and Rayan Fayez as the senior country officer. The company's top banker in the kingdom, Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, left in the first half of 2013 to join the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

LLOYD'S OF LONDON

The UK-based insurance market has appointed its first ever female chief executive, Inga Beale, to replace Richard Ward who announced he was stepping down from the role in July.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Insurance broker Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group, appointed Jay Curtis as vice president, Willis captive & consulting practice. Curtis will manage and support Willis' large, complex captive clients serviced out of the firm's Vermont office.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

The investment management company said it appointed Darren Bayley as UK solutions director of its Wealth Platform.

AGASTI HOLDING

The chairman and one member of the board of the Norwegian wealth manager have stepped down after a disagreement with the majority of the board. The departures of Chairman Arne Reinemo and Paal Johnsen follow the resignation of CEO Alfred Ydsteboe last week.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp said it appointed Mark Fortier as managing director, head of global defined contribution research and product development.

Fortier, who joins the company from Alliance Bernstein, will be based in Boston and report to Fredrik Axsater, managing director and global head of defined contribution.

CONNING ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment management company said it appointed Ben Hamilton as a portfolio manager to its London team. Hamilton, who joins Conning from Premier Asset Management, will report to Russell Buesst, European chief investment officer.

MANAGEMENTPLUS GROUP

The provider of independent director services and other corporate governance services appointed Jordan Kitson as partner and chief operating officer and John Levitt as principal and manager of the company's newly established U.S. business office in New York.

OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC

The investment management firm announced that chief investment officer Arthur Steinmetz will be appointed as chief executive, effective July 1. Steinmetz will replace William Glavin Jr., who will remain as chairman.

Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of fixed income, will replace Steinmetz.

Effective Jan. 1, John McDonough, director of national sales, will be promoted to the role of head of distribution.