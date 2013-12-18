Dec 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Europe's No. 1 investment bank by revenue named Maria Cristina Ricciardi as head of global transaction banking for Latin America, seeking to grow in a segment where businesses are booming from Mexico to Chile. She will also head trade finance and cash management corporates from Deutsche Bank's Sao Paulo office.

Ricciardi, known in Brazilian financial circles as "Kika," has worked for Citigroup Inc in the New York-based bank's global subsidiaries group in Brazil, Deutsche Bank said.

BAWAG PSK BANK

The Austrian lender said it appointed Anas Abuzaakouk, the head of its restructuring and strategy division, as chief financial officer as of the start of 2014. Abuzaakouk joined BAWAG in 2010 as an adviser from majority owner Cerberus Capital Management.

NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT

Ibrahim Dabdoub, one of the longest-serving bank executives in the Middle East, said he would retire from the helm of Kuwait's biggest commercial bank after the lender's next annual general meeting.

Dabdoub, who has been the bank's chief executive for three decades, will remain a consultant to the board of directors after he leaves the role, the bank said.

ONTARIO MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

The Canadian pension fund said its chief investment officer, Michael Latimer, will take over as chief executive of the global dealmaker when Michael Nobrega retires at the end of March.

Before becoming the chief investment officer in 2010, Latimer was the CEO at Oxford Properties Group, the real estate investment arm of OMERS.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager has named Chady AlAhmar as head of business development and he will also become a member of the company's executive committee. He previously served as head of strategy and finance for U.S. Bank's high-net-worth business, the private client reserve.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The wealth manager and private equity firm added Kevin Cross as a senior vice president, financial adviser in its Denver wealth management office. He was most recently a financial consultant with Charles Schwab.

COUTTS

The private bank appointed John Etheridge as head of product and Fiona Whitehead as head of new business. John will lead the strategic management and development of Coutts' international wealth structures. He joins from HSBC Private Bank. Fiona joins from BNP Paribas Trust Corp.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN

The investment management firm announced that Christine Johnson has joined the company as senior vice president - head of alternatives product management. She joins from Deutsche Asset Management.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm has launched a trading risk solutions group to advise on key trading risk issues including rogue trading and trader fraud. The group is led by Tony Woodhams.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management announced that Marios Koliopoulos has joined as a managing director in its global financial industry advisory services practice.

Koliopoulos, a former deputy CEO of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, will serve as A&M's country leader in Greece and as a member of the financial industry advisory services leadership team in Europe.