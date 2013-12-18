Dec 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Europe's No. 1 investment bank by revenue named Maria
Cristina Ricciardi as head of global transaction banking for
Latin America, seeking to grow in a segment where businesses are
booming from Mexico to Chile. She will also head trade finance
and cash management corporates from Deutsche Bank's Sao Paulo
office.
Ricciardi, known in Brazilian financial circles as "Kika,"
has worked for Citigroup Inc in the New York-based bank's global
subsidiaries group in Brazil, Deutsche Bank said.
BAWAG PSK BANK
The Austrian lender said it appointed Anas Abuzaakouk, the
head of its restructuring and strategy division, as chief
financial officer as of the start of 2014. Abuzaakouk joined
BAWAG in 2010 as an adviser from majority owner Cerberus Capital
Management.
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT
Ibrahim Dabdoub, one of the longest-serving bank executives
in the Middle East, said he would retire from the helm of
Kuwait's biggest commercial bank after the lender's next annual
general meeting.
Dabdoub, who has been the bank's chief executive for three
decades, will remain a consultant to the board of directors
after he leaves the role, the bank said.
ONTARIO MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM
The Canadian pension fund said its chief investment officer,
Michael Latimer, will take over as chief executive of the global
dealmaker when Michael Nobrega retires at the end of March.
Before becoming the chief investment officer in 2010,
Latimer was the CEO at Oxford Properties Group, the real estate
investment arm of OMERS.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager has named Chady AlAhmar as head of
business development and he will also become a member of the
company's executive committee. He previously served as head of
strategy and finance for U.S. Bank's high-net-worth business,
the private client reserve.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The wealth manager and private equity firm added Kevin Cross
as a senior vice president, financial adviser in its Denver
wealth management office. He was most recently a financial
consultant with Charles Schwab.
COUTTS
The private bank appointed John Etheridge as head of product
and Fiona Whitehead as head of new business. John will lead the
strategic management and development of Coutts' international
wealth structures. He joins from HSBC Private Bank. Fiona joins
from BNP Paribas Trust Corp.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
The investment management firm announced that Christine
Johnson has joined the company as senior vice president - head
of alternatives product management. She joins from Deutsche
Asset Management.
KPMG LLP
The audit, tax and advisory firm has launched a trading risk
solutions group to advise on key trading risk issues including
rogue trading and trader fraud. The group is led by Tony
Woodhams.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm specializing in turnaround
and interim management announced that Marios Koliopoulos has
joined as a managing director in its global financial industry
advisory services practice.
Koliopoulos, a former deputy CEO of the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund, will serve as A&M's country leader in Greece and
as a member of the financial industry advisory services
leadership team in Europe.