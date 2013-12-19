Dec 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The Switzerland-based financial services company has hired a
former Morgan Stanley investment banker Brian McCabe to
become co-head of its Americas oil and gas investment banking
group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
OAKLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Neil Woodford, renowned fund manager at Invesco Perpetual
, will join the London-based investment firm in May to
set up an asset management unit, Oakley said.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
The United Arab Emirates-based bank said it appointed
Bernard Shum as head of corporate and institutional banking in
Hong Kong. Shum, who joins NBAD-Hong Kong from Hang Seng Bank,
will head NBAD's business and partnership in Asia.
FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The bank said Gary M Crosby will become chief executive,
effective immediately. Crosby, who has been the interim CEO
since March, also joins the board.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street Corp
appointed Antonio Laquinta as head of its institutional business
for Italy. He joined State Street Global Advisors in 2008.
ANV LIFE SYNDICATE 779
The company appointed Lisa Feek as medical underwriter. Feek
joins from Capita, where she was a senior underwriting
consultant.