OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT
The board of directors of the investment firm appointed
Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Balushi as chief executive with effect
from Jan. 19. He had been the CEO of Ahli Bank since
2007.
CENTRAL BANK OF URUGUAY
Uruguayan President Jose Mujica will replace the outgoing
head of the central bank with Alberto Grana, one of the central
bank's top officials, a government source told Reuters.
Grana, currently the head of economic policy and markets for
the bank, will replace Mario Bergara, who was named the small
South American country's new economy minister.