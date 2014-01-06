Jan 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The regulator said on Friday that George Canellos, one of
the chief enforcers of securities laws, would leave his post
later in January. Canellos has served as co-head of the SEC's
enforcement division since April and has held other leadership
roles at the SEC for four and a half years. Canellos has not yet
determined his next career move, the SEC said.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank has hired Goldman Sachs's Malaysia
head of corporate finance, Yusof Yaacob, as head of its
corporate banking and securities in Malaysia in a push to secure
more business in one of the region's more vibrant IPO markets,
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm said that former U.S. Federal
Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Julius Genachowski
would join as a managing director and partner on its U.S. buyout
team.
COUTTS & CO
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
said it hired Yee Chin Lit as managing director, head of
Indonesia market. Yee, who will be based in Singapore, was most
recently managing director and sector head of the Indonesian
market at Credit Suisse.
FINNCAP
The London-based brokerage said it launched a new investment
trust offering with the appointment of Paul Harrington and James
Simpson. Harrington joins from Westhouse Securities and Simpson
joins from Jefferies and Co.
QUANTUM ADVISORY
The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy
said it appointed Joanne Eynon and Phil Farrell as partners.
Eynon joined Quantum in August 2007 as principal consultant and
actuary. Farrell joined Quantum in October 2010 as a principal
consultant and is based in the firm's London office.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The South Africa-based insurance and asset management
company said Zoe Cruz and Adiba Ighodaro have both agreed to
join its board as independent non-executive directors, while
Bongani Nqwababa has resigned, effective Monday.
Cruz founded and ran her own investment management firm,
Voras Capital Management, from 2009 to 2012. Ighodaro is a
partner with Actis, an emerging markets investment firm.
THECITYUK
The body that promotes the UK financial services industry
said it appointed Nicky Edwards its director of policy and
public affairs and Marcus Scott its chief operating officer.
Nicky joins TheCityUK from Britain's Just Retirement Group PLC
, a provider of pension to retirees with health problems.
Prior to joining TheCityUK, Marcus was CFO of AIM-listed
clean-tech company ITM Power Plc and Cambridge-based
antenna company Antenova.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based pension consultant said it appointed Jon Palin
as an associate within its longevity consulting team. Jon joins
Barnett Waddingham from Risk Management Solutions Inc, where he
was responsible for developing and consulting on the firm's
proprietary longevity and excess mortality models for pensions,
insurance and capital markets clients.
NEWEDGE GROUP
The U.S.-based futures brokerage said Eric Shi rejoined the
firm's energy desk as head of China commodities. Eric, who will
be based in New York, rejoins Newedge after a two-year spell as
global head of commodities at BOC International, Bank of China
Ltd's investment unit.
MERCER
The financial services consulting unit of Marsh & McLennan
Cos said it had appointed Toby Buscombe its global head
of infrastructure investments. Buscombe succeeds Karen Chester,
who has been appointed by the Federal Treasurer and Governor
General of Australia to be a commissioner of the Australian
Productivity Commission. Buscombe, based in London, had joined
Mercer in 2011 as infrastructure leader for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa.
LONDON PENSIONS FUND AUTHORITY
The pension administrator for the Local Government Pension
Scheme said it appointed Susan Martin its chief executive. Susan
had been interim CEO since August.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser,
insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings, said it
appointed Jeffery Beneville the senior vice president and
producer of its marine practice to focus on the yachts business.
Prior to joining Willis, Jeffery was managing director at Aon
Risk Services Companies.
TCW GROUP
The global asset management company said it appointed Andrea
Mack as a senior vice president and senior consultant relations
executive. Based in Los Angeles, Mack joins TCW from Western
Asset Management Co.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC
The affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global
professional services company, said it had expanded its
international tax advisory capabilities with the addition
of Marc Alms as a managing director in New York. Alms joins A&M
from KPMG.