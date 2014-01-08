Jan 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company promoted several investment bankers in its technology, media and telecom (TMT) group, as well as in its Asia-Pacific group, according to internal memos. George Lee will become chairman of the TMT group, as well as chief information officer for the broader investment banking division. Dan Dees will step into the role of TMT co-head alongside Anthony Noto, who currently has that job. Andrea Vella and Jonathan Penkin will become co-heads of Goldman's financing group in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, while Anthony Miller will become head of investment banking solutions in that group.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The multi-asset class manager said on Tuesday that it has appointed Stephan van Vliet head of insurance asset management, effective immediately. Vliet will be based in Hong Kong. He joins from ING Insurance Asia-Pacific, where he served as head of investments responsible for the asset allocation of 10 Asian insurance companies.

QUANTA FLUID SOLUTIONS LTD

The UK-based medical devices company said it appointed John Milad its chief executive. Before this, Milad was a non-executive director at Quanta for four years.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank appointed Gildas Surry the senior credit analyst for European banks. Surry, who was previously credit sector specialist for European banks at Citigroup, has been covering the banking sector for 12 years.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Luke Chua as a senior investment manager in the London-based emerging corporate bonds team. Chua joins from Schroder Investment Management where he managed the emerging markets corporate bond fund in Singapore.

COMMERZBANK AG

The bank appointed Jochen Muller to the position of managing director and country manager for its corporate client business in the United Kingdom. Muller succeeds Marc Starzmann, who held the post for nearly three years. Muller was responsible for the corporate mergers and acquisitions unit within group development and strategy since 2011.

ONEX CORP

The private equity firm promoted two senior investment professionals, David Hirsch and Tawfiq Popatia, to the post of managing directors, effective Jan. 1. Hirsch, who joined Onex in 2003, moved to the London office to focus on European investment opportunities in 2012. Popatia joined Onex in 2007 and recently led Onex' investment in BBAM in the aircraft leasing sector.

COUTTS

The unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc named Matthew Spencer as executive director, head of intermediaries, within its UK business development team, effective immediately. Matthew, who will be based in London, was previously director, head of intermediaries at Credit Suisse Private Bank.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank Group said it appointed Philip Poole head of research. In this newly created role, Poole will lead research activity across the company's investment platform. Poole, based in London, is a managing director and joined the company from HSBC Global Asset Management.

SUMMIT PARTNERS

The growth equity firm announced four promotions at its Menlo Park and Boston offices. Len Ferrington was promoted to managing director from principal. Andy Collins, Jay Pauley and Matt Hamilton were promoted to principal from vice president.

ALIGNVEST MANAGEMENT CORP

The alternative investment management company said it appointed Donald Raymond as chief investment officer, effective April 1. Raymond joins from Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

CHARTERED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT ANALYST ASSOCIATION

The company said it appointed William Kelly as chief executive of the CAIA Association, effective Jan. 13.

Kelly had earlier served as CEO of Robeco Investment Management and is the founder and former CEO of Boston Partners Asset Management, a self-funded partnership enterprise.