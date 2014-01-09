Jan 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank has named Mike Rees deputy to Chief Executive Peter Sands, making the wholesale banking chief the new heir-apparent at the Asia-focused lender after its highly regarded finance director, Richard Meddings, announced he was leaving.

EURONEXT

The European exchange operator, now owned by U.S. group IntercontinentalExchange, named Anthony Attia, formerly senior vice president and chief of staff to Euronext Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti, as chief executive of Euronext Paris.

Lee Hodgkinson, previously NYSE Euronext's head of sales and client coverage for the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions, has been appointed to lead the Markets and Global Sales teams - a newly created division that combines the commercial activities of Euronext's markets businesses into one unit, it added.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm said retired Rear Admiral Mark Heinrich, U.S. Navy, has joined the company as managing director, based in New York. He was previously chief executive of Naval Supply Systems Command.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The indirect unit of Lazard Ltd said Yugo Ishida has joined Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K. as representative director and chief executive. Based in Tokyo, Ishida will lead the growth and development of LAM's business in Japan, which includes local investment management. Ishida joins from Nomura Asset Management, where he most recently served as an adviser to the board of directors.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager, a unit of Standard Life Plc, said it has appointed Johan Langerak as investment director for the Netherlands. Langerak was previously head of Benelux institutional and wholesale business for Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.

ADVEQ

The asset manager has promoted Viswanathan Parameswar, Sasha Kugler and Patrick Kuentscher to executive directors. Parameswar is responsible for the company's investment in Asia while Kugler is responsible for human resources and facility management and Kuentscher looks after tax-related matters.

ECOBANK

The Togo-based bank announced on Wednesday the departure of its group executive director for finance and risk, Laurence do Rego, who made an allegation last year that prompted an investigation into governance at the West African lender by Nigeria's securities regulator.

CANACCORD GENUITY

The company said Charlotte Keyworth had joined it as an aerospace and defense analyst for equity research. Harry Philips has joined as capital goods analyst and Rob Ellis has been appointed specialist sales analyst. All three have joined Canaccord from Oriel Securities.

The company also appointed Arun George as a technology analyst. He joins from Edison Investment Research.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm has elected Julian Carreras, Pascal Jean-Noel Noth and Gary Pritchard as partners. Carreras and Jean-Noel Noth joined Palamon in 2003 and 2009, respectively, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Pritchard joined Palamon in 2008 from international specialty insurance and reinsurance group Catlin Group Ltd .

WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON AND STOWE

The private equity firm said it appointed William Frank an operating executive in the resources group. Frank was most recently an associate principal at McKinsey & Co.