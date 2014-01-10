Jan 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

The Swiss bank has appointed former Nomura banker Jean-Philippe Favre as head of utilities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm said it appointed David Semaya as chairman. Semaya will join the company as non-executive chairman effective April 1 and is expected to become executive chairman on Sept. 1.

Charles Beazley is stepping down as president and CEO for family reasons, and will be returning to the UK. Takumi Shibata has been named president and chief executive effective Jan. 10. In addition to his new roles, Shibata will continue as executive chairman until Semaya joins the company.

CALPERS

Chief Investment Officer Joe Dear is taking leave to resume cancer treatment, California's $282 billion pension fund for public employees said on Thursday. Senior Investment Officer for real assets Ted Eliopoulos will serve as acting finance chief, Calpers spokesman Brad Pacheco said. Dear had returned to work full-time last month after he started treatment for prostate cancer that was diagnosed last year.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment bank said it appointed Todd Sandoz as global head of execution services and equity trading. Sandoz joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 17 years and was most recently head of global foreign exchange and short-term interest rates trading in London.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said on Thursday that Chet Helck, the chief executive of its global private client group, would retire in February.

Scott Curtis, president of Raymond James Financial Services and its 3,200 independent contractors, and Tash Elwyn, president of Raymond James & Associates and its 2,400 directly employed brokers, will join the firm's executive committee, pending board approval in February.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Tim Houghton as head of business development for British Isles and Caribbean. Houghton, who will be based in Jersey, joined RBC in 1999. Since 2011, he has been head of private client wealth management offshore, heading up the distribution teams in Jersey and Dubai and the banking platform in the British Isles.

ORIEL SECURITIES

The stock broking and advisory firm announced a number of senior appointments. Paul Morris joined the corporate advisory team. James Grace joined Oriel following 18 years as a director in corporate finance and part of the senior management team at Investec Investment Banking & Securities. Alan Carter and John Cahill also joined from Investec where they were members of the UK real estate research team. Bill Barnard joined from Societe Generale where he was a director covering specialty and other finance including consumer finance, listed private equity and inter-dealer brokers.

SAXO BANK

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based bank said it has appointed Matteo Cassina in a newly created position of global head of institutional business. Cassina will be based at Saxo Bank's London office in Canary Wharf.

HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP LTD

The holding company for Bermuda-based Class 4 property and casualty reinsurer Hamilton Re said on Thursday that veteran financier Sanford Weill would serve as chairman of the group's board of directors.

ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The UK-based investment company said it appointed Mike Sell as head of Asian investments. In this role, Sell will be responsible for running an Asia fund and an Indian subcontinent fund.

EURONEXT

The European exchange operator appointed Amaury Dauge as chief financial officer, as a part of a senior management reshuffle. Dauge was previously head of corporate planning and analysis for NYSE Euronext, which merged with U.S. group IntercontinentalExchange in November.