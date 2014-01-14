Jan 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The largest financial services firm said former Chief Operating Officer John Havens has been appointed non-executive chairman of Napier Park Global Capital LLC, the hedge fund spun out of the bank last year. Havens resigned from Citigroup in October 2012.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada announced the addition of 10 global equity specialists to its investment management team at RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Ltd in London. The team of specialists led by Habib Subjally join from First State Investments (UK) Ltd.

Subjally will assume the position of senior portfolio manager and head of Global Equities. Neil Abbott, Luis Benoliel, Marcus Lun, Jeremy Richardson, Julie Thomas, Dag Wetterwald, Perry Winfield and Ben Yeoh will join as senior portfolio managers, and Romain Scampini as portfolio manager.

DUNDEE GOODMAN PRIVATE WEALTH

The unit of Dundee Securities Ltd said a group of about 60 investment advisers and their staff are transferring to Dundee from Richardson GMP. The move will expand Dundee's wealth management unit, giving the firm more than 100 investment advisers across Canada, managing portfolios valued at more than C$6 billion ($5.5 billion).

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS (MIDIS)

Part of the Macquarie Funds Group, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, said it is expanding its European footprint by appointing Tom van Rijsewijk and Tim Humphrey and relocating Andrew Robertson and Fiona Griffin.

Rijsewijk joins from ING Bank and Humphrey was most recently at TradeRisks. Griffin is a managing director in the Macquarie Funds Group and head of risk for MIDIS. Robertson is a managing director in the Macquarie Funds Group and head of investor structuring and strategy.

J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD

The financial risk management and debt advisory firm has hired Jonathan Dwyer as a director with advisory responsibilities for clients in the social housing sector. Dwyer was head of private finance at the Homes and Communities Agency.

PACIFIC ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO

The fund of hedge funds investment firm has named four new partners. Ronan Cosgrave focuses on convertible bond hedging, Putri Pascualy on credit strategies, Anne-Gaelle Pouille manages the firm's corporate opportunities commingled fund and Jeffrey Willardson is a member of the firm's portfolio construction group.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group announced the appointment of Alexandra Ricciardi in New York as head of product development for collateral services, North America. Ricciardi was most recently at JP Morgan.

WINDHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm said it appointed Trevor Dean as director of sales. Dean joins from Ark Global LLC.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company said it appointed Jennifer Lucas as senior director for business development in the its Chicago office. In the newly-created position Lucas will report to regional President Michael DiMedio. Lucas joins from U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.

NAPIER PARK GLOBAL CAPITAL

The asset management firm said it appointed John Havens as partner and non-executive chairman. Havens joins from Citigroup.