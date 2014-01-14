Jan 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The largest financial services firm said former Chief
Operating Officer John Havens has been appointed non-executive
chairman of Napier Park Global Capital LLC, the hedge fund spun
out of the bank last year. Havens resigned from Citigroup in
October 2012.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada
announced the addition of 10 global equity specialists
to its investment management team at RBC Global Asset Management
(UK) Ltd in London. The team of specialists led by Habib
Subjally join from First State Investments (UK) Ltd.
Subjally will assume the position of senior portfolio
manager and head of Global Equities. Neil Abbott, Luis Benoliel,
Marcus Lun, Jeremy Richardson, Julie Thomas, Dag Wetterwald,
Perry Winfield and Ben Yeoh will join as senior portfolio
managers, and Romain Scampini as portfolio manager.
DUNDEE GOODMAN PRIVATE WEALTH
The unit of Dundee Securities Ltd said a group of about 60
investment advisers and their staff are transferring to Dundee
from Richardson GMP. The move will expand Dundee's wealth
management unit, giving the firm more than 100 investment
advisers across Canada, managing portfolios valued at more than
C$6 billion ($5.5 billion).
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS (MIDIS)
Part of the Macquarie Funds Group, the asset management arm
of Macquarie Group Ltd, said it is expanding its
European footprint by appointing Tom van Rijsewijk and Tim
Humphrey and relocating Andrew Robertson and Fiona Griffin.
Rijsewijk joins from ING Bank and Humphrey was most recently
at TradeRisks. Griffin is a managing director in the Macquarie
Funds Group and head of risk for MIDIS. Robertson is a managing
director in the Macquarie Funds Group and head of investor
structuring and strategy.
J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD
The financial risk management and debt advisory firm has
hired Jonathan Dwyer as a director with advisory
responsibilities for clients in the social housing sector. Dwyer
was head of private finance at the Homes and Communities Agency.
PACIFIC ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
The fund of hedge funds investment firm has named four new
partners. Ronan Cosgrave focuses on convertible bond hedging,
Putri Pascualy on credit strategies, Anne-Gaelle Pouille manages
the firm's corporate opportunities commingled fund and Jeffrey
Willardson is a member of the firm's portfolio construction
group.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The wholly owned subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group
announced the appointment of Alexandra Ricciardi in New York as
head of product development for collateral services, North
America. Ricciardi was most recently at JP Morgan.
WINDHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm said it appointed Trevor Dean as
director of sales. Dean joins from Ark Global LLC.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company said it appointed Jennifer
Lucas as senior director for business development in the its
Chicago office. In the newly-created position Lucas will report
to regional President Michael DiMedio. Lucas joins from U.S.
Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.
