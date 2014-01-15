Jan 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services company said it recruited a veteran brokerage team from UBS AG that specializes in retirement plan services and oversees more than $5.5 billion of client assets to its Graystone Consulting offices in southern California.

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank is set to hire Rami Touma, previously the Qatari investment banking head for Credit Suisse Group AG, to help boost its Middle Eastern operations, said four banking and industry sources aware of the matter.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

The financial services firm said that Stuart Raftus would be joining the company, replacing John Rothwell as president of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in Canada, effective immediately. Raftus was most recently the president of Beacon Securities Ltd.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian bank should this week take the long-expected step of naming Giuseppe Castagna as its chief executive, sources close to the matter said, ending a long power vacuum that has forced it to delay a capital increase.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK (UK) LTD

HSBC Private Bank (UK) Ltd, part of the HSBC Group, said Paul O'Donnell and Charles Boulton have joined HSBC.

O'Donnell has joined as head of UK domestic and he has held a number of senior roles in the industry including at EFG and UBS wealth management in the past. Charles Boulton has been appointed global market head, UK international and he joined HSBC in 2006 from the Bank of Bermuda.

FINMA

The head of Switzerland's financial regulator, Chief Executive Patrick Raaflaub, will step down at the end of this month in a surprise move as the watchdog helps Swiss banks to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes.

BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV

The specialty insurance and reinsurance group said it appointed three senior underwriters to develop a new UK property portfolio. David Hancock will join in the position of head of UK property, while Andy Camber and Andrew Ravenscroft will join as class underwriters.

Hancock was most recently at Amlin UK. Camber since 2009 held the position of lead class underwriter in the UK property owners team at Amlin UK. Ravenscroft was most recently at Amlin UK property household account as leading class underwriter.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company hired Nancy Brickley as senior director for business development at its wealth management business in Boston. Prior to joining BNY Mellon late last year, Brickley was a managing director at the Boston office of Highmount Capital.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services company appointed Fernando de la Mora a managing director in its financial industry advisory services practice. Prior to this, de la Mora was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York.

GENII CAPITAL SA

The investment management and financial advisory firm announced that Andrew Ruhan has joined the company as a partner. Prior to this, Andy was the CEO of Bridgehouse Capital Ltd. In 2013, Andy was appointed to the board of Lotus F1 Team Ltd.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank announced that Cory Daugard has joined the firm as a managing director and head of the oilfield services practice within the industrials group. Daugard joins from RBC Capital Markets.