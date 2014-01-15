Jan 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company said it recruited a veteran
brokerage team from UBS AG that specializes in
retirement plan services and oversees more than $5.5 billion of
client assets to its Graystone Consulting offices in southern
California.
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank is set to hire Rami Touma,
previously the Qatari investment banking head for Credit Suisse
Group AG, to help boost its Middle Eastern operations,
said four banking and industry sources aware of the matter.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
The financial services firm said that Stuart Raftus would be
joining the company, replacing John Rothwell as president of
Canaccord Genuity wealth management in Canada, effective
immediately. Raftus was most recently the president of Beacon
Securities Ltd.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian bank should this week take the long-expected
step of naming Giuseppe Castagna as its chief executive, sources
close to the matter said, ending a long power vacuum that has
forced it to delay a capital increase.
HSBC PRIVATE BANK (UK) LTD
HSBC Private Bank (UK) Ltd, part of the HSBC Group, said
Paul O'Donnell and Charles Boulton have joined HSBC.
O'Donnell has joined as head of UK domestic and he has held
a number of senior roles in the industry including at EFG and
UBS wealth management in the past. Charles Boulton has been
appointed global market head, UK international and he joined
HSBC in 2006 from the Bank of Bermuda.
FINMA
The head of Switzerland's financial regulator, Chief
Executive Patrick Raaflaub, will step down at the end of this
month in a surprise move as the watchdog helps Swiss banks to
work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans
evading taxes.
BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The specialty insurance and reinsurance group said it
appointed three senior underwriters to develop a new UK property
portfolio. David Hancock will join in the position of head of UK
property, while Andy Camber and Andrew Ravenscroft will join as
class underwriters.
Hancock was most recently at Amlin UK. Camber since 2009
held the position of lead class underwriter in the UK property
owners team at Amlin UK. Ravenscroft was most recently at Amlin
UK property household account as leading class underwriter.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company hired Nancy Brickley as
senior director for business development at its wealth
management business in Boston. Prior to joining BNY Mellon late
last year, Brickley was a managing director at the Boston office
of Highmount Capital.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services company appointed Fernando de la
Mora a managing director in its financial industry advisory
services practice. Prior to this, de la Mora was a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York.
GENII CAPITAL SA
The investment management and financial advisory firm
announced that Andrew Ruhan has joined the company as a partner.
Prior to this, Andy was the CEO of Bridgehouse Capital Ltd. In
2013, Andy was appointed to the board of Lotus F1 Team Ltd.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank announced that Cory Daugard has joined
the firm as a managing director and head of the oilfield
services practice within the industrials group. Daugard joins
from RBC Capital Markets.