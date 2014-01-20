Jan 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Veteran dealmaker Klaus Diederichs is to retire after 34 years with the company, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Diederichs has held numerous leadership roles in his time with the company, most recently as chairman of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

AVIVA PLC

The investment and insurance products company appointed Ian Foy as managing director of personal motor, home and specialist lines in its UK and Ireland general insurance business.

Most recently Foy was group chief executive of Insurance Australia Group's UK operations.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank said Daren Hill has joined its financial markets business as head of FX intermediation services in the execution, clearing, liquidity and portfolio services (ECLiPSe) team.

Hill has previously worked at Citigroup where he was most recently COO and global head of client services of FX Prime Brokerage at Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

ITHMAAR BANK BSC

The retail bank said on Sunday that it appointed Ahmed Abdul Rahim as chief executive. Rahim has been the acting CEO since September.

SHUAA CAPITAL PSC

The financial services company said on Sunday that it appointed Soha Nashaat as strategic adviser to the executive chairman of Shuaa Capital. Nashaat joins from Barclays Bank where she was most recently senior adviser and member of the board of Barclays Bank (Suisse).

TPG CAPITAL LP

The private equity firm has hired Ganen Sarvananthan, head of investments at Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Berhad, as a partner and managing director in its Asia business. He will head Southeast Asia for TPG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Khazanah also said Dominic Silva, executive director of investments, will assume the role of head of investments from Feb. 1.

PEEL HUNT LLP

The broking and advisory house said it appointed Will Regis to its all-cap sales team. Regis has earlier worked as director of cash equity sales at Credit Suisse, vice president at BZW Investment Trust Sales and for investment trust sales at Cazenove & Co.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The private bank said it appointed Hugh Titcomb as head of private banking. Titcomb has earlier worked as vice chairman and group CEO at Sanlam Private Investments UK, group CEO of Ansbacher Banking Group and held managing director positions at Bank of New York and Flemings/JP Morgan.