Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

AVIVA PLC

The British insurer is being forced to hunt for a new chief financial officer in the middle of a company-wide overhaul after announcing that Pat Regan would join Australian rival QBE Insurance Group Ltd in June. Regan joined Aviva in February 2010.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services holding company said it had hired financial adviser William Drake from Wells Fargo Advisors.

KINNEVIK

Cristina Stenbeck, chairwoman of the Swedish investment firm, is set to take over as chairwoman of Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, the Financial Times reported.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The Japan-based bank holding company said Vice President Nobuhide Hayashi would take over as president its core unit Mizuho Bank effective April 1. Current President Yasuhiro Sato will remain head of Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's second-biggest bank said.

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL

Britain named Win Bischoff as the council's new chairman who will face major changes from Europe and several high-profile investigations at the accounting watchdog.

The government said Bischoff, who is stepping down from his current post as chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, will join the FRC on May 1, replacing Baroness Hogg whose departure had already been announced.

SYZ & CO GROUP

The Swiss banking group said it has launched OYSTER Continental European Selection, a new sub-fund of its OYSTER Luxembourg UCITS SICAV, to be managed by Eric Bendahan.

Bendahan currently manages OYSTER European Selection and OYSTER European Opportunities. OYSTER is the investment fund family of SYZ & Co.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The international arm of Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM), the specialist asset management business of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has made a number of senior appointments in its distribution team.

Chris Gower, who joins from HSBC Global Asset Management, has been appointed to the new role of head of EMEA consultant relationships. Alex Mackenzie Smith, who was working for First State in a consulting capacity, has been appointed to the newly created position of business development director, Europe. Andrew Ward, who has been with First State for over a year, has been appointed to the newly created position of distribution manager and Ali Karmali has been appointed head of Middle East and Africa.

BAIN & CO

The business consulting firm has named Domenico Azzarello as managing director of its Paris office. Azzarello joined Bain in 2002 and is a partner in the company's Paris office.