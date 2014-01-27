Jan 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANTANDER

The Spanish bank, which is making a big push in the United States, has appointed the former head of the U.S. deposit guarantee fund, Sheila Bair, as an independent board member, it said.

OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE

Leiv Askvig, the chairman of the stock exchange, resigned after breaching the bourse's own notification of trade rules, the exchange said in a statement. Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, the deputy chairwoman, will take over as acting chair until the annual general meeting in May, the Oslo bourse said.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The US private equity firm has appointed ArcelorMittal SA's former mining head, Peter Kukielski, as "executive in residence" to aid its plan to buy non-core assets from natural resource groups, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed James Webb to the global markets currency administration team in London. Webb joins from the currency management business of State Street Bank Europe Ltd.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The independent fund manager said Heather Taylor had joined the firm as director of corporate development, based in London. Taylor joins from BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

ARGOS INVESTMENT MANAGERS SA

The investment manager has appointed former investment banker and asset manager Nick Hamwee to help build its UK business in London. Hamwee has earlier worked at Sanford Bernstein and Credit Suisse First Boston.

M&G REAL ESTATE

The real estate fund management arm of M&G, the investment arm of Prudential Plc, said it has appointed Ng Chiang Ling as director of acquisitions, a newly created role. Chiang Ling previously worked for Goldman Sachs as a managing director within the merchant banking division.

CATALYST FUNDS

The funds manager said it has hired Gina D'Alessandro, Todd Schroeder and Patrick Minnick to its sales and marketing team.

D'Alessandro joined as a wholesaler covering North and South Carolina and has worked at Mainstay, Gartmore, Credit Suisse, ING and Federated. Schroeder joined as a wholesaler covering Northern California and was most recently marketing the Grant Park funds on the West Coast. Minnick joined as an internal wholesaler in the New York office and was most recently with John Hancock and Prudential Financial.