Jan 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KPMG LLP

The audit, tax and advisory firm said it has appointed Mike Walters as head of its financial risk management group. Walters joins from Barclays where he was global head of compliance.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The bank has appointed a senior executive from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group as its group chief financial officer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MAERSK BROKER

The head of the ship brokerage, Jorn Steen Nielsen, will leave within weeks and will be replaced by the head of the firm's Asian unit, Anders Hald, the Danish company told Reuters.

BAIRD PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company said on Monday that Director Jarrett Kovics has been promoted to regional director. Kovics joined the firm in 2010 as branch manager of Baird's Dallas wealth management office. He has earlier worked at Morgan Stanley and Citi Smith Barney.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE (CFE)

The international investment bank said it has appointed Tim Medak and Jamie Cumming to its corporate finance team.

Medak, appointed as deputy head of corporate finance and head of CFE's consumer group, joins from Ernst and Young. Cumming has been appointed as a consultant to CFE and was formerly chief executive of Brewin Dolphin's securities business.

THE TCW GROUP

The asset management firm said on Monday that David Dobies had joined as a managing director in the TCW Direct Lending Group.

Prior to this, Dobies was a founding partner, member of the management committee and co-head of middle-market leveraged finance at NewStar Financial Inc.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said it has hired Takuya Koyama, Hideyuki Omokawa and Motonobu Hasegawa in its product and sales functions.

Koyama has been appointed global head of sales and has earlier held senior positions in international sales at Nomura Securities, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Citicorp Securities Japan. Omokawa has been named head of strategic product innovation and he was previously president of FGI Capital Partners. Hasegawa, hired as global head of request for proposal (RFP), was earlier leading the RFP team at UBS Global Asset Management Japan. Nikko also said Yu-Ming Wang, who oversees its investment teams outside of Japan, has been named global head of investment.