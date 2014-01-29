Jan 29 The following financial services industry
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company said on Tuesday that it had
named Erskine Bowles, a prominent democrat and investor, as
independent lead director of its board of directors, replacing C
Robert Kidder. Bowles is co-chair of the national commission on
fiscal responsibility and reform, which was created by President
Barack Obama in 2010.
PIMCO
The bond giant said Mark Kiesel, Virginie Maisonneuve, Scott
Mather and Mihir Worah, currently managing directors at the
firm, have been appointed deputy chief investment officers. It
also said managing directors Charles Lahr and Marc Seidner will
leave, while Sudi Mariappa will re-join as a managing director
and generalist portfolio manager.
SBERBANK CIB
The corporate and investment banking business said it had
appointed Sergio Soler to the position of senior trader,
precious metals trading, commodities unit, global markets
department, managing director. Also Franck-Eric Fischer will
join the global markets team as senior oil trader, commodities
unit, managing director.
Prior to this, Soler spent three years at the Swiss bank
Julius Bar. Fischer joins from Whitewater Advisers (Geneva), an
energy trading and risk management consultancy firm he
co-founded in Sept. 2012.
BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL
The investment manager said that Jeremy Stubbs has joined as
senior investment adviser in its Guernsey office. Stubbs was
most recently at Canaccord as a stockbroker advising clients on
investment decisions.