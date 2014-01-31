BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
Jan 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** UMB FINANCIAL CORP
The financial services company appointed Brian Walker as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 31. He served as the company's chief accounting officer since June 2007. ()
** U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Ross Harter as private banker for its Private Client Reserve unit in San Diego. He was formerly employed with Union Bank.
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.