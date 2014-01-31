Jan 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** UMB FINANCIAL CORP

The financial services company appointed Brian Walker as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 31. He served as the company's chief accounting officer since June 2007. ()

** U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Ross Harter as private banker for its Private Client Reserve unit in San Diego. He was formerly employed with Union Bank.