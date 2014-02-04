Feb 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FIR TREE
The $12 billion investment firm co-managed by Jeffrey
Tannenbaum, Andrew Fredman, David Sultan and Jim Walker, hired
Peter Calabro as managing director to source investment
opportunities in Europe. Calabro, who will be based in London,
previously worked at Mount Kellett and Lehman Brothers.
WELLS FARGO AND CO
The bank said on Monday that board member Howard V. "Rick"
Richardson had resigned, citing personal health-related reasons.
Richardson, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, joined
the board twelve months ago in January 2013.