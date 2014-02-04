Feb 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FIR TREE

The $12 billion investment firm co-managed by Jeffrey Tannenbaum, Andrew Fredman, David Sultan and Jim Walker, hired Peter Calabro as managing director to source investment opportunities in Europe. Calabro, who will be based in London, previously worked at Mount Kellett and Lehman Brothers.

WELLS FARGO AND CO

The bank said on Monday that board member Howard V. "Rick" Richardson had resigned, citing personal health-related reasons. Richardson, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, joined the board twelve months ago in January 2013.