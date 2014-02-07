(Corrects Intesa Sanpaolo item to say Fabrizio Centrone, not
Pál Simák, will take on a new assignment within the Group)
Feb 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC
The investment bank said it has hired Michiel Post as
managing director and head of investment banking, Benelux. Post
joins Nomura from ING in Amsterdam, where he spent five years as
a managing director in the corporate finance business.
SWISS RE CORPORATE SOLUTIONS
The company said it has appointed Sylvain Bouteille as head
of sales for North America. Bouteille joined Swiss Re in 1996 in
Zurich and has been based in New York since 1998. Since then, he
has held positions in underwriting, risk and client management.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank said it appointed Pál Simák as chairman of the
management board and CEO of CIB Bank, a member of its group.
Simák will replace Fabrizio Centrone, who will take on a new
assignment within the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)