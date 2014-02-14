Feb 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank said it appointed Chen Siqing as president on Jan. 28. Siqing began his service on Feb. 13, after China Banking Regulatory Commission approved the appointment.

TSB BANK PLC

The division of Lloyds Banking Group named Will Samuel its chairman. Samuel has earlier served as the chairman of Howden Joinery Group and Ecclesiastical Insurance Group Plc. He has also been a senior adviser at Lazard & Co Ltd in the past.

THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The SEC is close to naming lawyer and former regulator Stephen Luparello as head of its division that oversees exchanges, brokerages, and clearing agencies, according to people familiar with the situation.

EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT

The subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp said it appointed Edward Perkin as chief equity investment officer, effective April 29. Perkin, who joins the company from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, will replace Duncan Richardson, who retired on Oct. 31.