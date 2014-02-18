Feb 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SAPIENT PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm said it hired a financial adviser from RBC Capital Markets. Ross Anderle, who managed about $100 million in assets, will join Sapient's office in Eugene, Oregon.

AON PLC

Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of Aon PLC, announced the additions of Matt Anacker, Renee Parks and John O'Kane to the construction services group in its San Francisco office.

SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY

The company appointed Inder Singh and Sandy Draper to its equity research department, and Andor Laszlo and Terence O'Malley to its equity origination group.

ORRICK, HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP

The company announced William Cullen and Janet Barbiere have joined the firm as partners in its structured finance practice group in New York. Prior to joining Orrick, Cullen and Barbiere were partners at Kaye Scholer, Thacher Proffitt & Wood and Sidley Austin.

ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET

Abu Dhabi's new financial free zone has hired a former executive from neighboring Dubai's financial center to spearhead its growth. Jan Bladen will be executive adviser and program leader at Abu Dhabi Global Market, a full-service financial zone which the wealthy emirate is building on an island near its downtown area.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The arm of Deutsche Bank AG said that Simon Mendelson has joined as a managing director and head of product management and development in the Americas. Mendelson was most recently global head of product development at BlackRock .

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EMEA LTD

The investment management and investment services company said it appointed Imad Abukhlal as head of Middle East and Africa. Abukhlal, who joins from Western Asset Management, will be based in Dubai.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging- and frontier-markets investment bank said it appointed David George as managing director, head of London trading, effective from March. George, who has previously worked with Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, will be based in London.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD

The Asia-based global asset manager said it appointed Nick Payne as a Latin American portfolio manager. Payne joins from Rexiter Capital Management.