SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
The financial services firm appointed Dan Fishbein as the
President of its U.S. business group. Fishbein joins from Aetna,
where he served as president of its Specialty Business.
Fishbein, who has 25 years of experience in employee benefits
and group life insurance, will join Sun Life next month.
CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS
The UK-based asset manager said it had appointed Nigel
Darlington as senior property manager within its London-based
property finance team. Darlington joins from
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he worked as a senior adviser
with both in-house and external real estate teams.
NEWTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based global asset manager, a part of BNY Mellon,
has appointed Jim Wylie as head of North America. Wylie was most
recently chief marketing officer and executive managing director
of Turner Investment Partners.
FM GLOBAL
The mutual insurance company has elected Colin Day, CEO of
British plastic and fiber products maker Essentra Plc,
to its board of directors, Essentra said.
EPI-V LLP
The investor in oil and gas services said Nabeel Siddiqui
would join its London team. Siddiqui has previously worked at
companies including DnB NOR Markets.